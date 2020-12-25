AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVEO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

