Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) in a report released on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

VIV stock opened at C$0.62 on Thursday. Avivagen Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter.

About Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

