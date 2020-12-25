AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) versus Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Financial Review

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital -2.53% -2.79% -0.50% Kinsale Capital Group 16.47% 13.42% 4.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of AXIS Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of AXIS Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. AXIS Capital pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AXIS Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AXIS Capital and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20 Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

AXIS Capital presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $181.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.32%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AXIS Capital and Kinsale Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $5.17 billion 0.82 $323.47 million $2.52 19.98 Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 14.88 $63.32 million $2.41 86.01

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group. AXIS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats AXIS Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products. It also provides professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices liability, fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, cyber and privacy, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers. In addition, this segment offers accidental death, travel, and specialty health products for employer and affinity groups. The Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance products to insurance companies, including catastrophe reinsurance products; property reinsurance products covering property damage and related losses resulting from natural and man-made perils; professional lines; and credit and surety products. This segment also provides agriculture reinsurance products; coverages for various types of construction risks and risks related to erection, testing, and commissioning of machinery and plants during the construction stage; marine and aviation reinsurance products; and personal accident, specialty health, accidental death, travel, life and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

