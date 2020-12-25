B. Riley Boosts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $42.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.84.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 83,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $2,093,249.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,249.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,943,317 shares of company stock worth $221,187,534 over the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

