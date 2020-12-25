B. Riley Raises Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $35.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WWW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $759,280. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.