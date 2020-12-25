B. Riley Weighs in on GAN Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GAN)

GAN Limited (NYSE:GAN) – B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAN in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

GAN (NYSE:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in GAN by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 257,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 64,666 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 1,542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,026 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

