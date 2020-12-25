Bancor Price Hits $1.21 (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $115.36 million and $24.74 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00046943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00318613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016422 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Bancor

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 95,156,054 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network.

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

