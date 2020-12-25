Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Baozun has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Baozun by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,397,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after buying an additional 455,337 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Baozun by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.