Barrett Mooney Sells 20,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $44,400.00.

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

