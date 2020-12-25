BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.69 ($76.11) on Thursday. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €68.49 ($80.58). The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion and a PE ratio of -30.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

