Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Baxter International posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Baxter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 743,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,174. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

