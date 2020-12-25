BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 5,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 28,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The stock has a market cap of $45.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

