Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.95. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

