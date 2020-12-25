BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $370,179.31 and $17.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001352 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.