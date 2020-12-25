Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $10.39 and $24.68. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $294,517.65 and $52,220.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 249,837,665 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $5.60, $50.98, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

