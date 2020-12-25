Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Down 29.1% This Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $12.39 million and $3.65 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00325263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00030522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi.

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

