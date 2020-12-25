Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENEU) to Raise $100 Million in IPO

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENEU) plans to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, December 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $128.4 million.

Kingswood Capital Markets (a division of Benchmark Investments) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We intend to search for technology-focused middle-market and emerging growth companies in North, Central and South America. (From the prospectus: Our sponsor, ARC Global Investments LLC, has agreed to purchase an aggregate of 210,000 placement units (or 221,250 placement units if the over-allotment option is exercised in full) at a price of $10.00 per unit, for an aggregate purchase price of $2,100,000 ($2,212,500 if the over-allotment option is exercised in full). Each placement unit will be identical to the units sold in this offering, except as described in this prospectus. The placement units will be sold in a private placement that will close simultaneously with the closing of this offering.) “.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 777 SW 37th Avenue, Suite 510 Miami, FL 33135-3250 and can be reached via phone at 561-467-5200.

