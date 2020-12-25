Berenberg Bank Trims TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) Target Price to GBX 250

TUI AG (TUI.L) (LON:TUI) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 44.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TUI. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI AG (TUI.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on TUI AG (TUI.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 451.40 ($5.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 365.78. TUI AG has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 991.20 ($12.95).

TUI AG (TUI.L) Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

