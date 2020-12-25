Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Up 9.2%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.97. 493,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 546,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

The firm has a market cap of $302.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

