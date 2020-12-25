BiblePay Price Down 2.7% This Week (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. BiblePay has a market cap of $205,620.79 and approximately $20,240.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.

BiblePay Coin Trading

BiblePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

