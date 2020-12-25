BidaskClub Downgrades Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) to Sell

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARCO. TheStreet cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

ARCO opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.64. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

