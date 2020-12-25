BidaskClub Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.04 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,185,000 after buying an additional 2,095,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,482,000 after buying an additional 1,755,668 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,512,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,750,000 after buying an additional 103,545 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,070,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,059,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,060,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,472,000 after buying an additional 569,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

