BidaskClub Downgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Sell

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of CALA opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $359.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

