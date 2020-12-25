BidaskClub Downgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Hold

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.21. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 119.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.