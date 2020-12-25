BidaskClub Downgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $778.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.