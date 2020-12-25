BidaskClub Lowers Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTOL opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Bristow Group has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $179,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 802,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,513 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

