BidaskClub Lowers MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to Buy

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MFA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

NYSE:MFA opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at $7,044,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,176,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 314,681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

