BidaskClub Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Sell

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $135.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 236.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.