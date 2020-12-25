BidaskClub Lowers nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

