BidaskClub Lowers Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Hold

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $161,000.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

