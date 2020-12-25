BidaskClub Upgrades Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) to “Buy”

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $623.54 million, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.