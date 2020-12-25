BidaskClub Upgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Strong-Buy

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE TWI opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $288.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Titan International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

