BidaskClub Upgrades Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Buy

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $248.76 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,470 shares of company stock worth $96,102,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 26.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 216.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 49.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 268.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 333,645 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

