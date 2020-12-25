BIKI (BIKI) Achieves Market Cap of $8.68 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and $699,840.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BIKI has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00046943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00318613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016422 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

