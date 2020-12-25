Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Shares of BHVN opened at $90.27 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $530,716.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,588,929 shares in the company, valued at $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

