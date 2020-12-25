BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in BioLineRx by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

