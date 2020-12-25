BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce $120.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.90 million and the lowest is $119.89 million. BioTelemetry reported sales of $112.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year sales of $445.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.55 million to $447.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $514.43 million, with estimates ranging from $513.03 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BEAT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. 265,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

