Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.76 billion and approximately $5.53 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $309.70 or 0.01267258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,438.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00065677 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00284873 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000289 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

