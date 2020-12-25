Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Up 19.1% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $10,118.54 and approximately $87,290.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00140148 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001603 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.