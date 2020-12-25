BlackRock Inc. Buys 23,577 Shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.05% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Avenue Therapeutics Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

