BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,499 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.91 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

