BlackRock Inc. Purchases 337,079 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,079 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.14% of NextDecade worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 133.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $2.22 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

