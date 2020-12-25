BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 90.00% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of STLG opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

