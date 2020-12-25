BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,161,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Enel Chile by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enel Chile by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 225,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Shares of ENIC opened at $3.94 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $857.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enel Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.