BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.96

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.21. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 59,708 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,839. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYJ. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,566,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.