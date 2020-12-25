Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0422 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $966,590.93 and approximately $175.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

