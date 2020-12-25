Blockpass (PASS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $301.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $95,301.34 and $301.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00320650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016644 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

