BlockStamp 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 115.6% higher against the dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $28.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004330 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002032 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006568 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000159 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001344 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,186,343 coins and its circulating supply is 26,643,377 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.