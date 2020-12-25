bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Maxim Group lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.96.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 46.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

