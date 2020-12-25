BMO Capital Markets Raises Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,800.00

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price objective on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) stock opened at C$1,671.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52-week high of C$1,789.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,596.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,539.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.6150625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $5.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

